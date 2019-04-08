Two-year closure on I-490 starts next month

CLEVELAND– Interstate 490 between East 55th Street and Interstate 77 in Cleveland will be closed for two years starting next month.

This phase of the Opportunity Corridor involves reconstruction of streets, underground work to sewers and waterlines, and building new bridges and retaining walls.

Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues. The closure begins on May 29.

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:

Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street

Keep left onto East 14th Street

Keep right onto East 18th Street

Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street

I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:

Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street

Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street



East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound: