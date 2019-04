CHICAGO, Illinois – Two police officers in Chicago are recovering after an accident involving a drunk driver.

Chicago PD posted video of the crash.

You can see a Honda Civic speed through a red light and hit their police SUV.

One of our cars was struck last night by a driver who went through a red light and had an initial blood alcohol content of ".205", 2 1/2 times the legal limit. Fortunately our officers were not very seriously injured. The offender was. DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE! pic.twitter.com/UNr8CFZ6NI — Chicago Police 19th Dist – Town Hall (@ChicagoCAPS19) April 5, 2019

The crash caused the officer’s vehicle to hit a third car.

Both officers are in stable condition.

Police say the driver’s blood alcohol limit was two-and-a-half times the legal limit.