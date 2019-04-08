State Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in Brunswick

Posted 7:55 pm, April 8, 2019, by

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --  Fire officials in Brunswick are investigating a deadly fire Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched after reports of smoke coming from a home on Grafton Road.

When fire units arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. They knocked down a small fire in the living room.

A male was found deceased in the home. One dog was also found deceased.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause, but officials say they can't rule out that discarded smoking materials may have played a part.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.