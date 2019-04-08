State Fire Marshal investigating deadly house fire in Brunswick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Fire officials in Brunswick are investigating a deadly fire Monday evening.

Crews were dispatched after reports of smoke coming from a home on Grafton Road.

When fire units arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof. They knocked down a small fire in the living room.

A male was found deceased in the home. One dog was also found deceased.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the exact cause, but officials say they can't rule out that discarded smoking materials may have played a part.