‘A poor decision was made’: Someone tried to dry a wet baseball field in Connecticut by setting it on fire

RIDGEFIELD, Ct. — It appears someone tried to set a wet baseball field on fire with hopes of “drying it quicker.”

That’s according to a post shared on the Town of Ridgefield’s Facebook page.

Officials say a high school baseball team was supposed to play there on Saturday, but the game was delayed due to the weather.

Whoever did it reportedly used at least 24 gallons of gasoline.

Fortunately no one was hurt or put in danger.

The field is now closed until further testing can be done and repairs are complete.