× Quicken Loans Arena will be renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, source says

CLEVELAND- A league source told FOX 8 News on Monday evening that Quicken Loans Arena will be renamed. It will reportedly become Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, according to the source.

Earlier Monday in a press release, Quicken Loans said a “major announcement about the future of the Q” would be made on Tuesday afternoon.

Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish are among those set to be at Tuesday’s press conference.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest on this.

**Read more, here**