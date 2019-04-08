Mother charged after developmentally disabled daughter found starved, neglected

NORMAN, Okla. — A mother from Oklahoma faces charges after her 9-year-old developmentally disabled daughter was allegedly found neglected and emaciated.

KFOR reports Misty West faces charges of felony child neglect.

According to court documents, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services began investigating the situation after the girl stopped showing up at school. When a welfare check was conducted in March, investigators said the girl was “emaciated and in need of medical attention.”

Reports state the girl relies on a feeding tube. She also had lice, and her head had to be shaved. The home was “infested with roaches,” there were “molded clothes all over the floor,” and there was “minimal food.”

West allegedly told authorities “she had been going through hell” and “slacking,” KFOR reports. She also allegedly skipped a doctor’s appointment because she didn’t want the girl to be weighed. She pulled her out of school in February because “she was tired of the school calling DHS.”

West did not return KFOR’s request for a comment.

