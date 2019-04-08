Mom glows about son’s progress years after autism diagnosis, ‘The ultimate underdog’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - As children with autism grow into young adults, families say they face a new set of challenges.

Legally, children can only attend school for so long. What happens when children with autism age out of the school system? This National Autism Awareness Month, FOX 8 continues to highlight families with unique struggles and their stories of perseverance.

FOX 8's Maia Belay introduces us to the Hoy family, who says they have just one year left before their son can no longer go to school. They have a plea for employers not to overlook young adults who have disabilities.