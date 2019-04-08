Man charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI after crash that killed a father on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio -- A man was charged Monday in connection with a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-90 in Bratenahl.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the following charges have been filed against Christopher Jackson, 36, of Maple Heights: aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), possession of marijuana, and failure to operate in marked lanes.

Authorities say a Kia driven by Jackson hit James Blankenship, 50, of Willowick, and his 26-year-old son, who were working to load a disabled car onto a trailer at around 3 a.m.

James Blankenship was killed and his son was injured.

After that initial crash, the unoccupied Kia was hit by a vehicle, which didn't stop.

Then, there was a third crash: a vehicle struck a Bratenahl police cruiser with its lights activated, the patrol said.

The patrol car was pushed into a car waiting in the traffic back-up.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

