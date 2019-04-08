Man charged in coffee attack on McDonald’s worker pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The man accused of throwing coffee at a McDonald's employee appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday morning.

Joseph Deluca, 54, of Cleveland, is charged with two counts of felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He'll be back in court on April 22.

The charges stem from a Feb. 19 incident at the McDonald's on Clark Avenue in Cleveland.

Video shows the suspect throw hot coffee through the drive-thru window, hitting the employee in the face. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said she suffered first-degree burns.

