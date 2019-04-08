‘It’s like wild, wild west’: Some Akron residents living in fear after more stray bullets hit cars, homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio- The rash of shootings that began earlier this year in Akron continued once again over the weekend.

According to Akron police, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face on Ira Ave.

“You know, they’re using assault rifles; they’re using handguns,” said Lt. Rick Edwards.

Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of West Thornton and Amherst.

Later that night at around 7 p.m. there were more reports of gunfire on East Emerling Ave.

Witnesses told police a gray Ford Taurus pulled up and a man began shooting at several porches.

Then on Sunday, police were called to Hartford Ave.

A 63-year-old woman who lives on the street with her 93-year-old mother noticed bullet holes in their garage and both of their vehicles that parked inside of the garage.

“It’s like the wild, wild west,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified. “This ain’t normal around here.”

The shootings appear to be happening randomly across the city but aren’t random. Police say in many cases the suspects are shooting at each other in vehicles, but missing and the stray bullets then hit other properties.

“I just think it’s terrible; I honestly do. These communities are where we try to raise our families; our grandparents live there. This is where we want to build and it’s hard to do that when you have to duck and dodge bullets every other day,” said Mahogany Towns, a local resident and business owner.

Towns and many residents say enough is enough and hope both the community and police can pull together to combat the gun violence before more people are hurt or worse.

In March, an elderly woman was shot in the head by a stray bullet near Crosier and Princeton.

She survived, but a father was killed after a bullet went through his mother's town home near the zoo.

Anyone with information about any of the recent shootings is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous. You can receive a reward if you call or text a tip to Summit County Crimestoppers Inc.

