I-Team: New questions about Cleveland sex crimes cases

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has found more mystery surrounding what happened with investigations into sex crimes reported to Cleveland police, possibly dozens of cases.

Just last year, police bosses were punished after 60 cases were not investigated in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.

Now, once again, multiple sources tell the I-Team there are questions about cases in that same unit. Did they slip through the cracks? Or, did they, in fact, get investigated and how?

This came to light recently after an officer in the unit left to work in another section of the police department. And, we’ve learned some of the cases being looked at now date back a couple of years.

Just last month, the Cleveland City Council Safety Committee called Cleveland police in to talk about investigating cases of sex crimes and child abuse. The hearing started with police explaining the process. And, it didn't end before hard questions about the number of detectives handling cases and more.

At that hearing. some council members pressed for specifics about the number of detectives and their caseloads.

Chief Calvin Williams said, "The Division of Police as a whole takes seriously the handling of domestic violence and sexual assaults in the city." He added, the department has plans to expand the number of detectives working cases.

Cleveland police have been under fire for how it handles sex crimes cases dating back to serial killer Anthony Sowell a decade ago.

The chief’s office has not responded to detailed questions from the I-Team concerning the latest review of cases.

We have learned this has not yet risen to the level of an internal investigation. We are working to uncover more, and we will update this story.