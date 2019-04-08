Hit-and-run driver sends teen flying into traffic, search for suspect underway in Brooklyn

Posted 6:41 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54AM, April 8, 2019


Some people may find the video disturbing.

BROOKLYN, New York – Police in New York are searching for a driver who ran over a 14-year-old girl in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

Surveillance cameras show the teen flying upon impact.

She was hit by a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates.

The teen says she was walking home from school when it happened.

She suffered brusies and a bump on the head, but is otherwise fine.

Xin Yi Wang talked to CBS New York.

“I see myself just fly on the ground. But in my memory I would say it’s just a short distance. But when see the video, it’s a long distance flying. I was … oh my God. I’m lucky I didn’t get hit by another car,” Wang said.

Google Map for coordinates 40.678178 by -73.944158.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.