Hit-and-run driver sends teen flying into traffic, search for suspect underway in Brooklyn

Some people may find the video disturbing.
BROOKLYN, New York – Police in New York are searching for a driver who ran over a 14-year-old girl in a Brooklyn crosswalk.
Surveillance cameras show the teen flying upon impact.
She was hit by a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates.
The teen says she was walking home from school when it happened.
She suffered brusies and a bump on the head, but is otherwise fine.
Xin Yi Wang talked to CBS New York.
“I see myself just fly on the ground. But in my memory I would say it’s just a short distance. But when see the video, it’s a long distance flying. I was … oh my God. I’m lucky I didn’t get hit by another car,” Wang said.
