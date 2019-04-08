Hit-and-run driver sends teen flying into traffic, search for suspect underway in Brooklyn



Some people may find the video disturbing.

BROOKLYN, New York – Police in New York are searching for a driver who ran over a 14-year-old girl in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

Surveillance cameras show the teen flying upon impact.

She was hit by a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates.

The teen says she was walking home from school when it happened.

She suffered brusies and a bump on the head, but is otherwise fine.

Xin Yi Wang talked to CBS New York.

“I see myself just fly on the ground. But in my memory I would say it’s just a short distance. But when see the video, it’s a long distance flying. I was … oh my God. I’m lucky I didn’t get hit by another car,” Wang said.

🚨WANTED🚨for LEAVING THE SCENE injuring a young teen that occurred on 47 St. & 9 Ave.#boroughpark #brooklyn @NYPD66Pct On 3/27/19 @ 4PM 💰Reward up to $2500💰👓Seen her? Know who she is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @JewishBoroPark @ny1 @MarkTreyger718 pic.twitter.com/uJB4v40OZq — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 7, 2019