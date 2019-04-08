FOX Recipe Box: Mexican Chocolate Brownies

Mexican Chocolate Brownies

8 tablespoons (1/2 cup) unsalted butter

One 4-ounce bittersweet chocolate bar, coarsely chopped 1 cup granulated sugar 3 large eggs, room temperature 1 tablespoon vanilla extract 1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ancho chile powder

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Adjust the oven rack to the center of the oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees bake. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving an overhang on two sides. Press the paper into the corners of the pan and lightly grease the paper with butter.

Heat about 1 cup water in a medium bowl. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Place the butter and chocolate in a glass bowl. Place bowl on top of simmering water, stirring with a wooden spoon as the chocolate melts. Remove bowl from heat and cool slightly. Stir in sugar. Whisk in eggs and vanilla, then add in cocoa powder, flour, salt and spices. Stir until combined. Transfer the brownie batter into the baking dish spreading it evenly.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until desired doneness. Allow the brownies to cool in the pan, then use parchment paper to lift brownies before slicing.