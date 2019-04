EUCLID, Ohio – Firefighters were called to a house in Euclid around 4:30 a.m. Monday on E. 194th St.

Firefighters could see flames coming from the home when they arrived.

One person was pulled from a second story window.

There is no word on injuries or a cause of the fire at this time.

