× Entire Baltimore city council calls on mayor to resign, ‘Baltimore deserves better’

BALTIMORE, Maryland – The entire Baltimore City Council has called for Mayor Catherine Pugh’s resignation.

Councilman Eric Costello tweeted out a memo.

The memo stated, “The entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve as Mayor. We urge you to tender your resignation, effective immediately.”

This morning the following letter was sent to Mayor Pugh. It was signed by all fourteen members of the Baltimore City Council. In addition to this unprecedented step, we are discussing several structural reforms to our city’s code and charter. Baltimore deserves better. pic.twitter.com/p5cqwfGx8t — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) April 8, 2019

It appears to show the signatures of all 14 councilors.

A spokesman for the embattled mayor of Baltimore says she’ll return from her leave of absence as soon as her health allows.

Spokesman James Bentley told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday that Catherine Pugh’s health is improving. It’s unclear when she’ll return. It won’t be Monday.

Pugh abruptly took her leave last Monday to recover from pneumonia. Meanwhile, a scandal involving her sale of children’s books to high-profile clients has intensified. Her books were sold to a hospital network she once helped to oversee and to a major health plan that does business with the city.

Pugh’s book company has received about $800,000. Many purchasers had business interests Pugh could influence as mayor or in her prior position as a state senator.

The state prosecutor’s office has started an investigation.