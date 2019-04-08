× Endangered missing adult alert issued for man with dementia in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is an endangered missing adult alert for Raymond Smith.

He is 87 and suffers from dementia and other health conditions.

He walked away from his residence around midnight Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen on East 147th Street in Cleveland.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 142 lbs.

He was wearing a red baseball cap and light blue tennis shoes when he left his house.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see him.

