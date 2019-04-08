Endangered missing adult alert issued for man with dementia in Cuyahoga County

Posted 5:00 am, April 8, 2019, by

Raymond Smith

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is an endangered missing adult alert for Raymond Smith.

He is 87 and suffers from dementia and other health conditions.

He walked away from his residence around midnight Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

He was last seen on East 147th Street in Cleveland.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 142 lbs.

He was wearing a red baseball cap and light blue tennis shoes when he left his house.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see him.

Other missing cases here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.457524 by -81.578582.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.