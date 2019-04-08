Endangered missing adult alert issued for elderly Athens man

ATHENS-An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for an elderly Athens man.

Clovis Dale Allman, 84, was last seen leaving the Days Inn on Columbus Road in Athens around noon today.

Clovis is 6’1″ weighs 175 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say he suffers from dementia. He was last seen wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and black dress pants. He took off in a red 2015 Chrysler 200 with FL pate number GKAY83.  

Please call police if you see Clovis.

 

Google Map for coordinates 39.350949 by -82.096925.

