Driver who hit father and son in deadly I-90 crash was ‘absolutely impaired’

BRATENAHL, Ohio - Monday we could learn what charges a driver will face in a deadly I-90 crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a Kia headed east on I-90 Sunday around 3 a.m. hit and killed 50-year-old James Blankenship of Willowick. Blankenship's 26-year-old son was also hit.

The two had stopped to help another driver.

Blankenship's son is in the hospital.

According to troopers, the Kia spun out into the road after hitting them and was hit by another car that left the scene.

Officials said the 36-year-old driver of the Kia was "absolutely impaired at the time of the crash."

A Bratenahl officer who responded to the crash scene was injured when his cruiser was hit by another eastbound vehicle.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigators believe that driver was also impaired.

According to the highway patrol, all of the crashes are under investigation.

