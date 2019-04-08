Cuyahoga County warns of utility shut-off scams

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning small businesses and non-profits about utility shut-off scams.

Authorities said the scammers pose as the Illuminating Company or other local utility and request payment in Bitcoin.

An industrial company, a digital firm, a bar and a church reported receiving calls like this recently. In one case, a business lost $3,000.

“Power companies do not make calls threatening people with same-day or weekend shut offs. Only scammers do that,” said Sheryl Harris, Director of the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs, in a news release.

Please report these scams to your local police department or the Cuyahoga County scam squad at 216-443-7226.