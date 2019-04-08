Convicted sex offender accused of raping woman near Quicken Loans Arena

April 8, 2019

CLEVELAND– A convicted sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting a woman near Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.

Rodney Hollis (Photo: Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office)

Rodney Hollis, 34, of Cleveland, is charged with one count of rape.

He attacked the 30-year-old victim at a bus stop on Huron Road on April 2, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

Hollis appeared in court on Thursday and his bond was set at $250,000.

Hollis is considered a habitual sex offender. He pleaded guilty to the kidnapping and attempted rape of an 8-year-old girl in 2005.

