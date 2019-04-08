Congrats to Stars and Stripes! First eaglet born in nest at Avon Lake school

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Congratulations to Stars and Stripes!
Avon Lake City Schools said their first eaglet was born Monday at 6:22 a.m. at the nest at Redwood Elementary School.
The school district released an adorable photo along with the announcement.
The district said there is a pip in the second of three eggs, which means there could be another hatch later Monday or overnight. They will keep everyone posted.
**In the meantime, you can watch a 360-degree live camera feed, HERE**
41.451709 -82.035422