Congrats to Stars and Stripes! First eaglet born in nest at Avon Lake school

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Congratulations to Stars and Stripes!

Avon Lake City Schools said their first eaglet was born Monday at 6:22 a.m. at the nest at Redwood Elementary School.

The school district released an adorable photo along with the announcement.

The district said there is a pip in the second of three eggs, which means there could be another hatch later Monday or overnight. They will keep everyone posted.

**In the meantime, you can watch a 360-degree live camera feed, HERE**