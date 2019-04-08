Cleveland FBI asks for info following Parma bank robbery

PARMA, Ohio– A man robbed the Chase Bank on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma at about noon on Monday.

The suspect waited in the lobby, approached a teller and then passed a demanded note, the FBI said. The employee complied and the suspect got away with cash.

No one was injured.

The man was wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat and gray hoodie. He was carrying a black backpack and a black cellphone, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Parma Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for info leading to an arrest and prosecution.