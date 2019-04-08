Cleveland, Akron in list of cities that will experience total solar eclipse in 2024

A total eclipse is coming on April 8, 2024.

It may be 5 years away, but Northeast Ohio is going to be a great place to see the show.

Cleveland will have 3 minutes and 49 seconds of totality at aproximately 3:13 p.m. on that day.

Akron will experience 2 minutes and 50 seconds just one minute later at 3:14 p.m.

Carbondale, Illinois will see the most totality at 4 minutes and 8 seconds.

Ohio is one of only 13 states in the path of totality.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. During a total eclipse, the Moon lines up perfectly to fully obscure the Sun, resulting in totality.

It’s considered one of nature’s rarest events.

To see a detailed map of the path through Ohio, click here.