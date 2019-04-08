Cleveland, Akron in list of cities that will experience total solar eclipse in 2024

Posted 11:20 am, April 8, 2019, by

A total eclipse is coming on April 8, 2024.

It may be 5 years away, but Northeast Ohio is going to be a great place to see the show.

Cleveland will have 3 minutes and 49 seconds of totality at aproximately 3:13 p.m. on that day.

Akron will experience 2 minutes and 50 seconds just one minute later at 3:14 p.m.

Carbondale, Illinois will see the most totality at 4 minutes and 8 seconds.

Ohio is one of only 13 states in the path of totality.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. During a total eclipse, the Moon lines up perfectly to fully obscure the Sun, resulting in totality.

It’s considered one of nature’s rarest events.

To see a detailed map of the path through Ohio, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.