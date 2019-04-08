Celebration with live NFL draft pick planned at Lock 3 this month

AKRON, Ohio – The NFL is celebrating communities that were home to the 14 teams of its inaugural season.

They’re helping Akron plan a big party.

Akron is one of the eight “Original Towns” outside of the 32 current NFL markets that will announce a live draft pick via telecast.

Akron will host the Draft Day Family Football Experience on April 27 at Lock 3 and have a live celebration of the 6th round draft pick.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to celebrate Akron’s important place in the history of the NFL as they start their centennial season,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “We invite the entire community down to Lock 3 for an exciting afternoon of fun, family, and football as we take place in the live draft.”

Akron’s celebration will take place from 2:30 PM to 5:30PM.

The family-friendly event will feature little league, high school and university players, live trivia, inflatables, giveaways, food vendors and more.

General admission and activities are free, food will be available for purchase.

The Akron Pros were a professional football team that played in Akron from 1908 to 1926. The team was a charter member of the National Football League (initially named the American Professional Football Association).

The event is part of the NFL 100 year-long commemoration of its centennial season.