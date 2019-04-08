Caught on camera: Two arrested after fist fight leads to shots fired   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID - The Fox 8 I-Team has video showing how a fist fight, led to gunfire, inside a suburban apartment building.

The I-Team obtained exclusive security video that shows several people fighting inside the lobby of an apartment building in Euclid during the early morning hours of March 29.

Several tenants at the apartment complex called 9-1-1,

"Somebody is hollering and fighting inside, sounds like somebody's got a gun," a man told a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

The video shows a woman pull a gun from her waistband and then points the weapon at the man's face. The two continue to struggle and the gun goes off.

"Looking at the video I would have to guess it was less than a foot away from his face," said Euclid Police Lt. Mitch Houser. "The muzzle flash can be seen pretty clear in the video, it went off about 10 inches from his face."

The man was not injured.

"During the struggle the gun went off into the ceiling of the lobby," the Euclid police report states.

The woman is facing several charges including aggravated menacing. Antonio Brooks faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

The others, including a teenager, may soon be facing charges as well.

Houser said the calls from the residents and quick response from police helped resolve the situation without anyone getting hurt.

Euclid police say they are grateful that no one was seriously injured.

"Somebody could have died ," Houser said.

"I couldn't be happier with the way the officers displayed their professionalism with the entire incident."