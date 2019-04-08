Car donated to 20-year-old who is raising her 5 siblings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A 20-year-old recently got a wonderful surprise.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, Samantha Rodriguez has been raising her five younger siblings after losing both of their parents.

Her brothers and sisters range in age from six years old to 15.

The community they live in stepped up to help in a big way. The sheriff's office said after hearing her story, a group of anonymous donors bought the family a brand new car -- a Nissan Versa.

Both Samantha and her siblings were in shock at the wonderful gift and are extremely grateful.

**Watch the video, above, to see their reaction**