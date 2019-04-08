Body camera video shows chaotic scene following crashes on I-90 in Bratenahl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio-- The Bratenhahl Police Department released body camera video from the scene of a deadly crash on Interstate 90 over the weekend.

The series of crashes in the eastbound lanes near Eddy Road started at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said James Blankenship, 50, of Willowick, and his 26-year-old son were working to load a disabled car onto a trailer. That's when a Kia Sportage, driven by a 36-year-old Maple Heights man, drifted onto the berm and hit both men.

Blankenship was killed and his son was seriously injured.

After that initial crash, the unoccupied Kia was hit by a vehicle, which didn't stop.

The video released on Monday shows the third crash.

A vehicle struck a Bratenahl police cruiser with its lights activated, the patrol said. In the clip, the officer is turning the steering wheel as his air bag is deployed.

The patrol car was pushed into a car waiting in the traffic back-up. After a few moments, the officer gets out of the car and checks on the other drivers.

The officer was treated and released.

According to the highway patrol, alcohol or drug impairment is suspected in the fatal crash and the one involving the police cruiser.

Continuing coverage of this story here