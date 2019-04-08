Auburn gymnast who broke both legs in competition releases statement, ‘Nothing ever goes as planned’

Posted 7:29 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, April 8, 2019

AUBURN, Alabama – For the first time we are hearing from a gymnast who broke both legs in a shocking video from a performance over the weekend.

Star senior gymnast from Auburn University, Samantha Cerio, had to be taken out on a stretcher after breaking both her legs during her floor routine.

Video showed Cerio screaming in agony after the accident.

She had attempted a handspring double front with a blind landing when it happened.

Cerio released a statement on her Instagram page.

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned.

Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself.

War Eagle Always
💙🧡

Cerio posted the statement with a series of happy photos of her time as a gymnast.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡

A post shared by Sam Cerio (@sam_cerio) on

WARNING: The video in this story may be considered graphic to some.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.609857 by -85.480782.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.