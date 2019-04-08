Auburn gymnast who broke both legs in competition releases statement, ‘Nothing ever goes as planned’

AUBURN, Alabama – For the first time we are hearing from a gymnast who broke both legs in a shocking video from a performance over the weekend.

Star senior gymnast from Auburn University, Samantha Cerio, had to be taken out on a stretcher after breaking both her legs during her floor routine.

Video showed Cerio screaming in agony after the accident.

She had attempted a handspring double front with a blind landing when it happened.

Cerio released a statement on her Instagram page.

Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always

💙🧡

Cerio posted the statement with a series of happy photos of her time as a gymnast.

WARNING: The video in this story may be considered graphic to some.

