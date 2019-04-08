Applebee’s to award checks to 13 Northeast Ohio teachers

CLEVELAND– Applebee’s plans to award $200 sponsorship checks to 13 Northeast Ohio teachers.

It’s part of the restaurant chain’s “Bee” Amazing Teacher Essay Contest. Students in elementary, middle or high school can submit an essay in person at a participating Applebee’s between April 8 and May 10.

“We are looking forward to recognizing the hard-working teachers and educators of our local Ohio communities,” said Terry Culler, Regional Marketing Coordinator, Apple American Group. “We can’t wait to read everyone’s submissions and nominations and learn more about the amazing teachers who are all so deserving of these grants.”

Applebee’s will select one teacher from each of the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, Mansfield, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne.