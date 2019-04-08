APL investigating after 18 dogs seized from Cleveland rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Animal Protective League launched an investigation into a home-based dog rescue in Cleveland.

On Saturday, 18 dogs were seized from the Live Love Rescue located on Redding Road. The dogs are currently being housed at the Cleveland Kennel.

Officials at the APL and kennel officials could not specify why the dogs were taken or what sparked the investigation, other than they received a tip call.

"Someone called animal control reporting some dogs in a house, and so our officer went out and pulled several dogs from the residence," said Colleen Siedlecki, the manager of Cleveland Animal Care and Control.

A sign on the home in question read that Live Love Rescue moved to Parma. Fox 8 crews went to the listed located, but could not find or contact the owner at either site.

A listing for the rescue group on a host website said they rescue dogs from abuse, neglect and provide care and love. Neighbors said they have complained in the past about the amount of dogs and their welfare at the home.

The dogs are from various breeds, sizes and ages.

"Seems like it's an older dog and he does have a what looks like a fatty tumor," Siedlecki said. "I mean I can't say, I'm not a veterinarian, but that is common sometimes in older dogs."

Officials at the APL said some of the dogs will be moved to their facility as they take on the case and gather evidence in order to determine if charges are warranted.

Siedlecki said the new Cleveland Kennel facility opened in March and allowed them to take in additional dogs like this current case, without concern for space.