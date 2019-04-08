× Alec Baldwin tweets ‘beating Trump would be so easy’ if he ran for President

He plays the President on TV, but does Alec Baldwin want to be the President in real life?

On Monday, the actor tweeted from his foundation’s account: “If I ran for President, would you vote for me? I won’t ask for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy.”

He later tweeted, “These tweets save me millions in polling.”

Baldwin plays Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The two have gone at it on social media in the past. In February, President Trump called out the show, saying, “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Baldwin responded with this tweet: “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”