Akron police work to ID suspects in two armed robberies

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men suspected in two armed robberies. Both crimes happened on Sept. 13.

Akron police said one suspect went into the Papa John’s on West Market Street and demanded money. The second suspect stayed outside as a lookout.

Later, the first suspect held up the Little Caesar’s on East Avenue, police said. He demanded cash and fled to a waiting black Chevrolet SUV with a loud muffler.

These suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Police said if seen, please call 911 and no not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective Looney at 330-375-2490 or the tip line at 330-375-2TIP. Calls can remain anonymous.