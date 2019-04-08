17th annual free Cleveland Clinic minority men’s health fair takes place Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– At 75 years young, retired educator, Reverend Frederick M. Kennedy of Cleveland says it may have been a divine calling that brought him to the Cleveland Clinic 8 years ago.

Kennedy says, "The advertisement came to my church about the health fair, that's where I learned so I went to the health fair."

The married father and grandfather say he initially received a clean bill of health, but the following year, Rev. Kennedy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"I was here on Thursday and on Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic, I was there for radiation to start the treatment process,” said Kennedy.

The minority men’s health fair, the brainchild of Cleveland Clinic urologist Dr. Charles Modlin, who says he began targeting minority men due to the high rate of disparities including high blood pressure, hypertension and kidney disease.

Modlin adds, "We saw that there was a need for us to specifically design a program that would be more welcoming to this patient population, to encourage them to adopt healthier lifestyles."

More than 16,000 men have taken advantage of the fair, where healthcare professionals offer their services, everything from eye care to blood pressure checks and cancer screenings, free of charge.

"So early detection is really key to identifying a lot of these conditions and improving the health outcomes."

Rev. Kennedy says if it were not for this health fair, he would not be here today.

"So God has really blessed me to be still alive."

The 17th annual minority men's health fair is set for this Thursday, April 11 at Cleveland’s Clinic's main campus.

It begins at 5:00 p.m.

It is free of charge, parking is free, so if you have a father, uncle, brother cousin, who could benefit, please spread the word.