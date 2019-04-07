× Woman in Arizona accused of killing 8-year-old grandsons

PIMA COUNTY, Arizona – The sheriff’s department in Pima County, Arizona is investigating the murder of two eight-year-old twins.

Detectives arrested the boys’ legal guardian, their 55-year-old grandmother.

Investigators say they found Dorothy Flood in a home Thursday afternoon.

She was unresponsive.

Investigators say they found the children in separate bedrooms with gunshot wounds.

They were dead when first responders arrived.

Flood had apparently overdosed, according to investigators.

She was treated at the hospital and booked on two counts of First Degree Murder.