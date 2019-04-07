Woman carries twins for twin sister who can’t be pregnant

PORTLAND — A woman is serving as the surrogate for her twin sister who cannot have her own pregnancy.

According to Today, Whitney Bliesner, 34, suffers from Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) which is a rare genetic disorder that makes a person susceptible to benign tumors that form along the nerves of the brain, spinal cord and other areas of the body. Due to her condition, it is too risky for Bliesner to get pregnant.

She reportedly couldn’t afford adoption or surrogacy so her twin sister, Jill Noe, stepped in to help.

Noe is now 29 weeks pregnant with Bliesner’s twins.

“[Whitney’s] always wanted to be a mom and her disease has already taken so much from her. I wasn’t going to allow (NF2) to take this opportunity from her, too. She’s my best friend and I know she would have done the same for me. I really didn’t put much thought into becoming a surrogate at all. It just felt like the right thing to do. Our family is so strong and so supportive of one another, especially since Whit’s diagnosis in 8th grade,” Noe told Today.

Noe agreed to carry her sister’s baby in December 2017 after Bliesner’s doctor told her she could have a child by using her husband’s sperm and a donor egg.

After one failed round of IVF the family tried again. They transferred two embryos which resulted in twins — a boy and a girl.

“I am excited about having twins because I am a twin and I know what kind of bond my sister and I have so I wanted my kids to have that and go through life with a best friend they came into the world with just like me and Jill,” Bliesner reportedly said.

The babies, Rhett and Rhenley, are due June 6.

The sisters say the pregnancy has brought them even closer together than they were before.

