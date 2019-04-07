University of Kansas offering controversial ‘Angry White Male Studies’ course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas is in the spotlight over a controversial class it's offering this upcoming fall.

According to the university's website, KU students can now take a 300 level humanities class called "Angry White Male Studies."

The university describes the course as the following:

"This course charts the rise of the 'angry white male' in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger. Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals."

Students are required to take a prerequisite for the course titled "Introduction to Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies." They can also take the class if given special permission from the instructor.

However, this for-credit class has prompted backlash from local legislators.

Congressman Ron Estes (R), who represents Kansas’ 4th District, took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the course.

"Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender," he wrote.

Meanwhile on Thursday, KU students told FOX 4 that the class has been a major topic of discussion on campus.

“I’m a little shocked, I guess, that we would have that course," KU student Braden Shramek told the news outlet.

However some students argue that the course, though its name may step over the edge of political correctness, may actually provide beneficial discussions.

“The title itself looks controversial, but once you read the description it looks to make sense," Marcus Ross told FOX 4.

“I don’t think it’s supposed to make white people mad. It’s supposed to be an educational course to learn something from. If you’re not taking stuff and learning from it, then what’s the point?" Zachary Cokely reportedly said.

The course is being taught by Christopher Forth, Fox News reports. Forth is a professor of history and the dean's professor of humanities. He has published multiple books including, "Masculinity in the Modern West: Gender, Civilization and the Body."