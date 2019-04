CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland police officers were taken to the hospital following a foot chase with two men.

According to the department, it happened near Euclid Avenue and Torbenson Drive on Sunday.

The officers had responded to a call for a stolen vehicle.

One is said to have a possible concussion, while the other may have a dislocated shoulder.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.