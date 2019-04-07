Texas lawmakers consider clearing student loan debt for college students who become police officers

AUSTIN, Tx. — Texas lawmakers are considering legislation that would clear student loan debt for college students who pursue a career in law enforcement.

According to FOX 4, police officers would have to be with a department for one year before they could qualify for the program. Loans would then be repaid over a period of time.

Dallas Police Officer Frederick Frazier, who is also the legislative chairman for the Texas Fraternal Order of Police created the proposal.

“Every year that they are serving as a police officer, 20% is taken off their student loans,” he explained.

He said fewer college graduates are going into law enforcement, so he thinks it’s time to offer more incentives.

“You’ve got to complete the program in the department you started it at,” Frazier told FOX 4. “You get them there and then you have to have an incentive for them to stay at the department they’re at.“

Garland police cadet Daniel Walters supports the legislation.

“With such a high stress job, it’d be just mitigation of one more stress factor that you can reduce. Allow for officers to focus more on the job, not have to worry about that debt hanging over their head,” Walters said during his interview with FOX 4.

The TV station reports that if passed, money for the program would come from the general fund, at least for the first year.