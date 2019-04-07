Temperatures will hit 70 Sunday; thunderstorms move in after 3 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Today kicks off with sunshine and temperatures near-50° in a few places! By noon we should be Mid-60’s! Forecast high temperatures of 69-74°F. There is a risk of thunderstorms after 3 PM Sunday. The threat will continue through the evening and overnight into Monday morning. Right now, there is a slim chance of strong/severe storms. If one pops it will be in our southwestern communities. In the greater Mansfield area. The threat would be strong winds and hail. Stay tuned.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

