Risk of showers, thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning

Posted 8:27 pm, April 7, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- There is a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday evening.

The threat will continue through the overnight into Monday morning.  Right now, there is a slim chance of strong/severe storms.  If one pops it will be in our southwestern communities, in the greater Mansfield area.   The threat would be strong winds and hail.

A few lingering showers Monday morning with mild temperatures.  Sunshine will return later in the afternoon along with a like breezing keeping our lake shore friends cooler.  More ups and down this week.

Here is your Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.