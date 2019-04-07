Risk of showers, thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There is a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday evening.

The threat will continue through the overnight into Monday morning. Right now, there is a slim chance of strong/severe storms. If one pops it will be in our southwestern communities, in the greater Mansfield area. The threat would be strong winds and hail.

A few lingering showers Monday morning with mild temperatures. Sunshine will return later in the afternoon along with a like breezing keeping our lake shore friends cooler. More ups and down this week.

Here is your Fox 8 Day Forecast:

