MONROE, Michigan - A woman faces charges in Monroe, Michigan after allegedly living with her dead boyfriend for several weeks.

Police say Angela Shock concealed the death of her 61-year-old boyfriend.

According to WDIV, Shock told the judge during her arraignment her boyfriend was her only means of financial support.

Police say she continued to use her boyfriend's bank card after he died.

Police have not said what caused his death.