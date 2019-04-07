Olive Garden serving four ‘gargantuan’ entrees including foot-long chicken parm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bigger is better! Italian restaurant chain Olive Garden is now serving “gargantuan versions” of their classic dishes.

According to Thrillist, as of April 1, the restaurant has been offering large portioned meals starting at $12.99.

The menu consists of four “giant” entrees including:

Giant Chicken Parmigiana : The chicken parm is roughly 11.5-inches long, topped with marinara sauce and melt mozzarella and served with fettuccine alfredo.

: The chicken parm is roughly 11.5-inches long, topped with marinara sauce and melt mozzarella and served with fettuccine alfredo. Giant Meatball with Spaghetti : Giant meatball served over spaghetti with meat sauce.

: Giant meatball served over spaghetti with meat sauce. Giant Four-Cheese Stuffed Shells : This dish is topped with homemade marinara and toasted breadcrumbs.

: This dish is topped with homemade marinara and toasted breadcrumbs. Giant Stuffed Shells with Shrimp: Four-cheese giant stuffed shells topped with shrimp, homemade alfredo sauce and seasoned tomatoes.

All four dishes are served with unlimited bread sticks as well as soup or salad.

This giant promotion lasts until May 27.

Has anyone seen those new giant entrees at Olive Garden. The calories Omg! 1260-1620. If that doesn't scream merica I don't know what does. pic.twitter.com/480XMV8f6d — Amanda 🇸🇪 (@Lets_Go_Hawks) April 6, 2019

