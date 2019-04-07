Man shot in the head outside Mansfield bar

Posted 12:43 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, April 7, 2019

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Mansfield police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at The Patio.

The bar is at 1349 Park Avenue West.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol alerted police to shots fired at the location, according to a press release.

According to Mansfield police, when officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man outside the business who had been shot in the head.

He’s been identified as Tyron Gray. Ohio Health Mansfield is treating his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

You can call police at (419)755-9755.

Google Map for coordinates 40.758983 by -82.564611.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.