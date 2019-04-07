Man shot in the head outside Mansfield bar

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Mansfield police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at The Patio.

The bar is at 1349 Park Avenue West.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol alerted police to shots fired at the location, according to a press release.

According to Mansfield police, when officers arrived on scene they found a 21-year-old man outside the business who had been shot in the head.

He’s been identified as Tyron Gray. Ohio Health Mansfield is treating his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.

You can call police at (419)755-9755.