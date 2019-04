Documents leaked to Business Insider indicate changes are on the way to McDonald’s “Midnight Menu.”

According to the documents, the new menu will be much smaller and will get rid of Signature Crafted Recipes, artisan grilled-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk-crispy-chicken sandwiches, buttermilk crispy tenders, Filet-O-Fish, premium salads, bagel sandwiches and Snack Wraps.

The changes will go into effect April 30, according to the leak.

The Midnight Menu is from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.