Incredible rescue: Volunteer firefighters in Warren Township rescue puppy from septic tank

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – It is likely to be a day not soon forgotten at the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department.

A puppy fell into a septic tank Saturday and WTFD was called in to rescue him.

Although it was a team effort, one man was lowered down into the belly of the septic tank.

He was able to bring the puppy to safety.

According to a Facebook post, crews didn’t want the brave rescuer riding in the cab with the rest of them.

They say nose plugs are on order for crew safety.