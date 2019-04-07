Incredible rescue: Volunteer firefighters in Warren Township rescue puppy from septic tank

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – It is likely to be a day not soon forgotten at the Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department.

A puppy fell into a septic tank Saturday and WTFD was called in to rescue him.

Although it was a team effort, one man was lowered down into the belly of the septic tank.

He was able to bring the puppy to safety.

According to a Facebook post, crews didn’t want the brave rescuer riding in the cab with the rest of them.

They say nose plugs are on order for crew safety.

Google Map for coordinates 41.244711 by -80.882053.

