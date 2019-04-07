‘He’s coming home with me’: S.C. firefighter adopts dog he rescued from under a pile of rocks

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A firefighter from South Carolina is now the proud owner of a puppy he helped rescue.

According to FOX NEWS, the dog had been trapped under a pile of rocks and was pulled to safety by Captain Paul Bryant.

The dog, who came out unscathed, was taken to the Charleston Humane Society where he was put up for adoption.

And it didn’t take long for the shelter to find his furever home.

Cpt. Bryant wound up adopting the dog. He said he just couldn’t resist.

‘“This is meant to be, he’s my dog and he’s coming home with me,” said Bryant in a Facebook video on Charleston Animal Society’s page.

The dog has been given the very fitting name of ‘Rocky.’