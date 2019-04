Heinz has made an Easter creation that we’re not sure anyone asked for.

Heinz initially tweeted about the product on April 1, so naturally, everyone thought it was a joke.

Heinz Creme Egg Mayo. Yep. It’s a thing. pic.twitter.com/ahhw5Jkp6v — Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) April 1, 2019

But the company tweeted the next day, “We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing!”

Heinz says it is a blend of mayo, mustard and Cadbury Creme Eggs.

We weren’t kidding, Heinz Creme Egg Mayo is a thing! Who wants to try it?🙌 OF COURSE YOU DO! Come and see us at Ely’s Yard, Truman Brewery in London from 11th-13th April for free samples of this crazy combo. Only until stocks last! pic.twitter.com/3ZVehv0LJb — Heinz Mayo (@heinzmayo) April 2, 2019

It won’t be hitting store shelves. At least not yet.

Right now Heinz is offering tastings at a brewery in London.