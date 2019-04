× Have you seen him? Wayne County sheriff issues alert for missing teen

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 17-year-old Connor Spence.

He is 5’8″ and 175 pounds.

According to the sheriff, he took his grandparent’s vehicle.

It is a 2007 Silver Toyota Corolla with plate number DCM2083.

He hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

If you see him, call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (330)287-5750.

