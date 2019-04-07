Free admission for military and first responders at I-X Indoor Amusement Park Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is celebrating Military and First Responders Day on Sunday, April 7.

All valid military, fire, police and safety personnel can get free admission with a photo ID.

You need to stop in the office located in the west lobby.

Fire, police and safety personnel who qualify for free admission include active military, United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists, firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, hand writing examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.

The offer also allows military, fire and police personnel to purchase admission tickets at the military/ first responder rate of $15 per ticket for up to four family members.

