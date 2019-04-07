Father killed in I-90 crash, four injured including police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports one person hurt in a crash on I-90 east and East 72nd Street Sunday has died from their injuries.

The medical examiner reports 50-year-old James Blankenship was killed.

Around 3 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Blankenship and his son were hit by a Kia Sportage headed eastbound on I-90.

The two men were trying to load a car onto a trailer following a previous crash when they were hit.

The driver of the Kia Sportage hit the father and son and then hit another car. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Blankenship's son was seriously injured.

The Kia that was disabled in the road was hit by another car that kept going without stopping, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol says a Bratenahl officer in a marked patrol car with flashing lights was hit from behind by another eastbound vehicle.

That caused a chain reaction crash.

The patrol car then hit a vehicle that was stuck in the traffic backup from the fatal crash.

The officer was injured but has since been treated and released.

The driver who hit the cruiser was also injured.

According to the highway patrol, all of the crashes are under investigation.

Alcohol or drug impairment is suspected in both the fatal crash and the crash involving the Bratenahl police officer.

Charges are expected.

The interstate was shut down for several hours after the accidents.